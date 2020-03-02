IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.11)-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $37-41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.05 million.IMPINJ also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.11-0.02 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PI. TheStreet lowered shares of IMPINJ from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of IMPINJ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of IMPINJ from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,890. IMPINJ has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $680.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.02.

In related news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $91,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $109,158. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

