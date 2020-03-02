INCA Investments LLC Has $68.13 Million Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

INCA Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 109.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,953,213 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545,713 shares during the period. Banco Santander-Chile comprises 12.4% of INCA Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. INCA Investments LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $68,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 252,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 174,323 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 12.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of BSAC stock opened at $18.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $32.04.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $605.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

