INCA Investments LLC Has $7 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

INCA Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,211 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola FEMSA makes up about 1.3% of INCA Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. INCA Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Coca-Cola FEMSA worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 160.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KOF shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE:KOF opened at $55.53 on Monday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

