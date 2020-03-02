INCA Investments LLC Purchases 175,946 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO)

INCA Investments LLC boosted its position in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,547,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,946 shares during the period. Arcos Dorados comprises approximately 8.2% of INCA Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. INCA Investments LLC owned 2.70% of Arcos Dorados worth $44,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,588,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 2,158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 537,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 513,752 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 194,423 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth $874,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth $1,050,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARCO opened at $6.44 on Monday. Arcos Dorados Holding Inc has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $8.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.32.

ARCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bradesco Corretora restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

