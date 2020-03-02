Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Director Acquires $143,580.00 in Stock

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Director John Webb Jennings III acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.86 per share, for a total transaction of $143,580.00.

John Webb Jennings III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, John Webb Jennings III acquired 2,200 shares of Independent Bank Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.93 per share, for a total transaction of $120,846.00.

IBTX stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.86. 659,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.32. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $63.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.94.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 26.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,645,000 after purchasing an additional 162,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,975,000 after purchasing an additional 80,207 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,080,000 after purchasing an additional 30,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,653,000 after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

