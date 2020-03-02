Independent Research Analysts Give Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) a €62.00 Price Target

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) received a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective from research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PAH3. Barclays set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €74.44 ($86.56).

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

ETR PAH3 traded up €0.24 ($0.28) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €56.52 ($65.72). The company had a trading volume of 688,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Porsche Automobil has a twelve month low of €53.60 ($62.33) and a twelve month high of €70.66 ($82.16). The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion and a PE ratio of 4.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €64.63 and a 200-day moving average price of €63.79.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.