Independent Research Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €44.00 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €44.00 ($51.16) target price from investment analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.30 ($61.98) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €45.52 ($52.93).

Zalando stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €39.52 ($45.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,015 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €45.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €42.91. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($57.98).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

