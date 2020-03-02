Independent Research Reiterates “€260.00” Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €260.00 ($302.33) price objective from equities researchers at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €260.00 ($302.33) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €227.00 ($263.95) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €247.00 ($287.21) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €246.93 ($287.13).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($232.56).

