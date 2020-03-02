Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €24.50 by UBS Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €24.50 ($28.49) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €24.40 ($28.37) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €21.50 ($25.00) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €21.69 ($25.22).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €19.70. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

