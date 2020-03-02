Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Infinera in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Infinera’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get Infinera alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INFN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.33 price target (up from $8.14) on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Infinera to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.40 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Infinera from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Infinera has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $384.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.00 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 29.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.