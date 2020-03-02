InflationCoin Hits One Day Volume of $3.00 (IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One InflationCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, InflationCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. InflationCoin has a total market cap of $39,551.00 and $3.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.01012440 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00015822 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002885 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000808 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin (CRYPTO:IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

InflationCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

