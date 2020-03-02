Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.60 Million

Analysts expect Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) to report $265.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $263.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $267.00 million. Ingevity reported sales of $276.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Ingevity had a return on equity of 48.02% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $45.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $42.67 and a 52-week high of $117.42.

In related news, CEO D Michael Wilson bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.12 per share, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John C. Fortson bought 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,105. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

