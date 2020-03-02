Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,330 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.24% of Ingredion worth $14,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 20,874.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,717,000 after acquiring an additional 313,124 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 436,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,538,000 after acquiring an additional 266,417 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $19,691,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $13,585,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 42.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,319,000 after acquiring an additional 144,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $83.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.22.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,781 shares of company stock valued at $248,380. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.