Ink (INK) Price Reaches $0.0025

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Ink has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $1,324.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Exrates, Gate.io and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $250.75 or 0.02834165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00223466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00133147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official website is ink.one. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Bit-Z, EXX, Gate.io, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Coinrail, CoinBene, TOPBTC, CoinEgg, Exrates, Coinnest and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

