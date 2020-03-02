INLOCK (ILK) Hits Market Cap of $2.24 Million

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last week, INLOCK has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One INLOCK token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. INLOCK has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $19,116.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00053747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00496580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.04 or 0.06476970 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00063140 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030264 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005630 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011358 BTC.

About INLOCK

INLOCK (CRYPTO:ILK) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK's total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,616,155 tokens.

The official message board for INLOCK is inlock.io/blog. The official website for INLOCK is inlock.io.

INLOCK Token Trading

INLOCK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INLOCK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INLOCK using one of the exchanges listed above.

