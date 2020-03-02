Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.00.

TSE INE traded up C$0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$20.29. 460,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 98.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.04. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.61 and a 52 week high of C$22.28.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

