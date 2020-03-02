Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at CIBC

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on INE. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.00.

TSE:INE traded up C$0.61 on Monday, reaching C$20.29. 460,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 98.35. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$13.61 and a 12 month high of C$22.28.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

