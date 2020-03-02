INO COIN Market Capitalization Reaches $278.73 Million (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One INO COIN token can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00017502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Exrates. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $278.73 million and $294,289.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.18 or 0.02838965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00224032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047861 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00133460 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

