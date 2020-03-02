InsaneCoin (INSN) Market Cap Tops $410,265.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded up 56.3% against the U.S. dollar. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $410,265.00 and approximately $252.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.01011103 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015622 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002867 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000762 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,255,719 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

InsaneCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

