Insider Buying: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Jean Robitaille acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$62.40 per share, with a total value of C$62,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 70,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,368,811.20.

Jean Robitaille also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

On Monday, February 24th, Jean Robitaille bought 1,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$69.95 per share, with a total value of C$69,946.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Jean Robitaille bought 1,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$67.00 per share, with a total value of C$67,000.00.

Shares of TSE:AEM traded up C$0.15 on Monday, hitting C$63.84. The company had a trading volume of 684,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52-week low of C$53.23 and a 52-week high of C$86.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$75.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$77.02. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion and a PE ratio of 32.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$101.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.