Insider Buying: Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Director James K. Sims bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $39,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ AIRG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.98. 129,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,765. Airgain Inc has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $75.18 million, a PE ratio of 79.80 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47.

Get Airgain alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 63,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Airgain by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,568 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 133,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Airgain by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,920 shares in the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIRG shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Airgain from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley raised shares of Airgain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. William Blair cut shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.