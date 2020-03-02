Insider Buying: American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Insider Purchases 200 Shares of Stock

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) insider Shannon Lee Smith purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.20 per share, for a total transaction of $19,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,493 shares in the company, valued at $148,105.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ANAT stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.61. The company had a trading volume of 42,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,828. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.91 and a 200 day moving average of $116.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.73. American National Insurance has a 1-year low of $96.50 and a 1-year high of $149.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised American National Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in American National Insurance by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in American National Insurance by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 37,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 21,092 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American National Insurance by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 80,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in American National Insurance by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

