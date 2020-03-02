Insider Buying: Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Insider Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) insider Graham Allan bought 2,000 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($29.87) per share, with a total value of £45,420 ($59,747.43).

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 2,317 ($30.48) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,619.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,443.39. Associated British Foods plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,078.81 ($27.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,020 ($39.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Associated British Foods to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,922.27 ($38.44).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

