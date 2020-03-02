Insider Buying: AUB Group Ltd (ASX:AUB) Insider Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

AUB Group Ltd (ASX:AUB) insider David Clarke bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$13.96 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of A$27,920.00 ($19,801.42).

Shares of ASX AUB traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching A$13.87 ($9.84). The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,596 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$11.90. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99. AUB Group Ltd has a twelve month low of A$10.15 ($7.20) and a twelve month high of A$13.71 ($9.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from AUB Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. AUB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.28%.

About AUB Group

AUB Group Limited provides insurance broking, underwriting, and risk services in Australasia. The company operates insurance broking networks represented by approximately 100 businesses, as well as distributes ancillary products; and underwrites, distributes, and manages insurance products and portfolios on behalf of licensed insurance companies.

