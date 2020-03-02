Insider Buying: Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) Director Purchases 2,400 Shares of Stock

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) Director Neil Herskowitz acquired 2,400 shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $19,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Neil Herskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, February 25th, Neil Herskowitz acquired 10,000 shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00.

Avenue Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,604. Avenue Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATXI. ValuEngine cut Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATXI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.