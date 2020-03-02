Insider Buying: Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) CAO Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) CAO Lori J. Bondar acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,362.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $5.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $141.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

