Insider Buying: Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Director Acquires 8,009 Shares of Stock

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Director Thomas A. Hough purchased 8,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $150,088.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,896.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BCSF traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.11. 333,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,968. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.93. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $54.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 49.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $25,413,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Bain Capital Specialty Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

