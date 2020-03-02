Insider Buying: Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Purchases 8,000 Shares of Stock

Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Daniela Mielke acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $101,520.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.69. 266,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,272. Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 million. Research analysts predict that Bancorp Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 926,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 42,633 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 351,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $723,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TBBK shares. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

