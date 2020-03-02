Insider Buying: Bell Financial Group Ltd (ASX:BFG) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Bell Financial Group Ltd (ASX:BFG) insider Alastair Provan bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$113,000.00 ($80,141.84).

Shares of BFG stock traded up A$0.05 ($0.04) on Monday, reaching A$1.18 ($0.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,146 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$1.11. Bell Financial Group Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.73 ($0.52) and a 12-month high of A$1.51 ($1.07). The company has a market capitalization of $376.87 million and a P/E ratio of 11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a boost from Bell Financial Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

Bell Financial Group Company Profile

Bell Financial Group Limited provides stock broking, investment, and financial advisory services to private, institutional, and corporate clients. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company provides equities, futures, options and cash currency market, foreign exchange, corporate fee income, portfolio administration, margin lending, and deposit products and services, as well as super lending and cash management services.

