Insider Buying: BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Major Shareholder Acquires 33,714 Shares of Stock

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) major shareholder Ryan L. Vardeman acquired 33,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $41,131.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BSQUARE stock remained flat at $$1.25 during trading hours on Monday. 19,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,973. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. BSQUARE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BSQUARE stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 954,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.35% of BSQUARE worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

