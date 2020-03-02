Insider Buying: Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) CFO Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) CFO John W. Neppl purchased 2,500 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $116,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,912.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:BG traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.24. 977,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.99. Bunge Ltd has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $59.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Centenus Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 170,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 92,374 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 648,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after purchasing an additional 400,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

