Insider Buying: Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Director Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,594.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:TAST traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.76. 959,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $213.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $397.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 54,596 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 417.3% during the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 595,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TAST shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

