Insider Buying: City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Director John Sweet purchased 10,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00.

Shares of CIO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 25,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,132. The company has a market capitalization of $633.24 million, a PE ratio of -83.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. City Office REIT Inc has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $14.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.48 million. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 1.15%. Analysts forecast that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in City Office REIT by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,411,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,643,000 after buying an additional 230,653 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in City Office REIT by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,205,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,333,000 after buying an additional 158,204 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in City Office REIT by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,456,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,206,000 after buying an additional 480,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in City Office REIT by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,326,000 after buying an additional 240,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in City Office REIT by 894.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,654,000 after buying an additional 1,107,986 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CIO shares. Raymond James raised City Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on City Office REIT from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

