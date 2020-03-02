Insider Buying: DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Director Buys 1,100 Shares of Stock

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Director Robert J. Genetski acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $12,034.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 26,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,867. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $13.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNP. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

