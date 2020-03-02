Insider Buying: Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) CFO Acquires 1,185 Shares of Stock

Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) CFO Sarah C. Lauber bought 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.70 per share, with a total value of $52,969.50.

PLOW stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 196,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,346. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.68. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $992.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLOW. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sidoti cut Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

