Insider Buying: Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Director Buys 7,500 Shares of Stock

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.04 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $931,730.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE DEI traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.21. 1,305,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,783. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.60 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 133.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 193.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 645.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.