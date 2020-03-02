Insider Buying: Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA) Insider Buys 951 Shares of Stock

Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA) insider Gavin Manson acquired 951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.53) per share, with a total value of £3,271.44 ($4,303.39).

ELTA stock opened at GBX 320 ($4.21) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $122.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 364.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 346.04. Electra Private Equity Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5.09 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 509.43 ($6.70).

Separately, HSBC increased their target price on Electra Private Equity from GBX 407 ($5.35) to GBX 441 ($5.80) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Electra Private Equity

Electra Private Equity PLC specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

