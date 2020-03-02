Insider Buying: Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) CEO Buys 4,000,000 Shares of Stock

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $42,560,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,528,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,062,995.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 31,623,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,392,592. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

