Insider Buying: FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00.

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,413,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,114. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. FS KKR Capital Corp has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $6.52.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 95.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.