Insider Buying: Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) President Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) President Robert G. Cutlip acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $19,610.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 52,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,486. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $19.54. 12,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,196. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. National Securities started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $24.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 44,346 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 460,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3,424.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 117,087 shares during the period. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

