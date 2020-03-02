Insider Buying: Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Chairman Acquires 8,110 Shares of Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Chairman Hasu P. Shah acquired 8,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $96,103.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE HT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.88. 19,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,321. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. Analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 26,028 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

