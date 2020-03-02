Insider Buying: Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) COO Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) COO Neil H. Shah purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $239,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,802.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.88. 19,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $534.91 million, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $19.58.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

