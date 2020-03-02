Insider Buying: Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) VP Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) VP J Michael Whitted acquired 1,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $23,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

J Michael Whitted also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

On Wednesday, February 19th, J Michael Whitted acquired 1,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $26,980.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, J Michael Whitted acquired 1,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.56 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00.

HI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.42. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $44.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.90 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 466.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 405.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.