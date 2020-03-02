Insider Buying: Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) CEO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) CEO Tracy French bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.04 per share, with a total value of $17,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,633.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tracy French also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Tracy French bought 2,450 shares of Home Bancshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $44,320.50.

Shares of HOMB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 47,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,314. Home Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Home Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 106,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,080,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,754,000 after buying an additional 59,522 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 516,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,715,000 after buying an additional 18,023 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup cut Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

