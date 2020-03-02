Insider Buying: Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.94 per share, with a total value of $109,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $181,906.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NSIT stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.07. The company had a trading volume of 595,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.28 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 106.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,837,000 after purchasing an additional 106,813 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

