Insider Buying: Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) Insider Buys 32,050 Shares of Stock

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) insider Nichola Pease purchased 32,050 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £99,996 ($131,539.07).

Shares of JUP stock traded up GBX 6.70 ($0.09) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 306.70 ($4.03). 1,665,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 383.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 367.33. Jupiter Fund Management PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 310.30 ($4.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 437.80 ($5.76). The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.58.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 28.80 ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 28.40 ($0.37) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JUP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 362 ($4.76) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 377.40 ($4.96).

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

