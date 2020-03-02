Insider Buying: Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) CEO Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.68. 702,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,731,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Matador Resources Co has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $288.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Tudor Pickering lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Matador Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,533,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Matador Resources by 478.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

