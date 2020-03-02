Insider Buying: Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Buys 465 Shares of Stock

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $50,657.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,661.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Middleby stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.99. The company had a trading volume of 404,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,984. Middleby Corp has a 12-month low of $105.32 and a 12-month high of $142.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.29. Middleby had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MIDD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Middleby by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Middleby by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Middleby by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,860,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Middleby by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

