Insider Buying: Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Bernard G. Rethore acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE MWA traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 709,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,593. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

MWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,097,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,104,000 after acquiring an additional 798,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,406,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 64,664 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 33,427.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,997,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,077 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,897,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,717,000 after purchasing an additional 666,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,734,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,759,000 after purchasing an additional 120,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.