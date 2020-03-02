Insider Buying: Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Buys 3,215 Shares of Stock

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Brian Choi bought 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $30,542.50.

Op Bancorp stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.50. 53,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,473. Op Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Op Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPBK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 402.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Op Bancorp by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 51,441 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Op Bancorp by 233.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Op Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 334,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 31,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Op Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Op Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

About Op Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

